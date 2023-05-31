1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics FC has taken a decisive step in its quest for justice by appealing the decision made by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee regarding the protest case against Tamale City FC.

The club received the committee's decision on Friday, May 26, 2023, and wasted no time in lodging their appeal on Monday.

In their pursuit of a fair resolution, Accra Great Olympics FC eagerly awaits Tamale City FC's response to their appeal, which is expected to be submitted by Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Both parties recognize the significance of this response as it will contribute to the further deliberations of the GFA Appeals Committee.

With the submission of Tamale City FC's defense, the GFA Appeals Committee will soon undertake a thorough examination of all relevant evidence and arguments.

This meticulous process will ultimately lead to a final determination on the outcome of the case, providing clarity and closure to the protest dispute between Accra Great Olympics FC and Tamale City FC.