The GFA Appeals Committee has issued a directive to Accra Great Olympics to abide by the decision made by the Player Status Committee regarding the complaint lodged by their former Head Coach, Yaw Preko.

The Appeals Committee upheld the decision of the Player Status Committee, which ruled in favor of Coach Yaw Preko, stating that he is entitled to receive all outstanding salary payments and other benefits owed to him.

Accra Great Olympics has been given a period of 14 days to comply with the ruling and fulfill their obligations towards Coach Yaw Preko.

The committee's decision has been duly communicated to both Great Olympics FC and Coach Yaw Preko, ensuring that all parties are aware of the directive.