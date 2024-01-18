1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics has officially announced the departure of head coach Annor Walker.

The Ghana Premier League side revealed the mutual parting of ways through their official social media channels on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

The club acknowledged that not all partnerships are meant to last, expressing gratitude to Coach Annor Walker for his service.

This decision follows the team's dissatisfaction with the inconsistent performance displayed under Walker's leadership during the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Accra Great Olympics wished Annor Walker all the best in his future endeavors and revealed that assistant coach Jimmy Corbblah will take on the temporary management of the team.

The club, currently preparing for the second half of the season, deemed this coaching change necessary to address the team's performance issues.

As of now, Accra Great Olympics occupies the 12th position on the league table with 21 points after 17 games.

The decision to part ways with the head coach reflects the club's commitment to regaining momentum in the league.