In an unexpected turn of events, Accra Great Olympics has made a last-minute decision to withdraw from the highly anticipated Homowo Cup match against city rivals Hearts of Oak, leading to the cancellation of the pre-season cup game.

The traditional 'Gbese Mantse' derby, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium, has been called off due to Great Olympics' sudden withdrawal.

The late pull-out by Great Olympics has disappointed fans who were eagerly looking forward to the clash between the two renowned Ghanaian clubs. The organizers of the event released a statement citing the withdrawal of Great Olympics as the reason for the cancellation of the much-anticipated match.

Originally, the match was set to feature an exciting showdown between Accra Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak, two of the country's football giants. The Homowo Cup, a pre-season encounter, was meant to provide a glimpse of the teams' form and preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

However, with the unexpected withdrawal of Great Olympics, football enthusiasts and supporters of both clubs will have to wait for future opportunities to witness the thrilling rivalry between the two sides. The sudden turn of events highlights the unpredictable nature of football and its associated events.

As the football community awaits further developments and potential rescheduling of the fixture, the excitement and anticipation for future clashes between Accra Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak remain undiminished.

