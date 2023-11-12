5 hours ago

In a Sunday clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities battled to a draw, with both teams unable to secure a decisive victory.

The match ended without a breakthrough from either side, resulting in a goalless draw and both teams earning a point from the encounter.

The stalemate reflects a tightly contested affair where defensive efforts prevailed over attacking initiatives.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities will now look to their upcoming fixtures with the aim of securing valuable points to advance their positions in the league standings.