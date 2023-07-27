51 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak, the renowned Ghanaian football club, has officially confirmed the transfer of defender Konadu Yiadom to Ukrainian club Kryvbas Football Club.

The announcement was made public through the club's official Twitter account on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and was accompanied by a brief statement.

The statement released by the club simply conveyed, "Konadu Yiadom has been transferred to Kryvbas Football Club in Ukraine," without divulging further details pertaining to the transfer deal.

Konadu Yiadom, a talented 23-year-old defender, joined Hearts of Oak at the start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, making a notable transition from his previous club, West Africa Football Academy (WAFA).

During his tenure with Hearts of Oak, the young defender showcased his skills in 18 league games, impressively netting one goal along the way.

One of his standout performances came during the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, where he displayed his prowess by scoring the decisive goal in Hearts of Oak's 1-0 victory over AS Real de Bamako.

However, despite his contributions, Yiadom's performances have not gone without scrutiny, as some critics have pointed out that he did not quite match the high standards he had previously set during his time as captain at WAFA. There, he had exhibited strong and commanding displays on the field.

As Yiadom embarks on this new journey with Kryvbas Football Club in Ukraine, fans and football enthusiasts alike will be eager to witness how he adapts to the new environment and further develops his football career.