1 hour ago

The Hearts of Oak fraternity has been thrown into a state of mourning with the departure of former defensive stalwart Jonathan Oti Ankrah.

Jonathan Oti Ankrah was affectionately called 'Joe Dakota' and featured prominently for the phobians in the 1970's and 80's.

His death was announced by the capital based club on their twitter handle.

“Everyone at Hearts of Oak is saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Jonathan Oti Ankrah (Joe Dakota)”, the post said. .

It added, “He was a pillar in defence at the club during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this grievous moment”

The former player is believed to have passed on in the wee hours of Thursday 9 April 2020 but his cause of death remains unclear.

The club expressed their commiserations to his family and as they declared support for them in these trying times.

?s=20