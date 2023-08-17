3 hours ago

The Majority Shareholder and Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has unveiled the club's ambitious plan to construct a state-of-the-art 25,000-seater capacity stadium.

This announcement comes as part of the club's ongoing efforts to bolster its infrastructure, which already includes the Kpobiman Academy equipped with modern facilities.

Togbe Afede XIV emphasized the club's eagerness to secure a suitable parcel of land for the proposed stadium, highlighting the importance of meeting the Confederation of African Football (CAF) requirement of a minimum 25,000-seat capacity stadium.

He expressed the board's forward-looking perspective and determination to drive the club's growth and success.

"In addition to completing the Pobiman project, our next major focus is to have a big stadium," Togbe Afede XIV stated. "We are actively searching for the right land to construct a 25,000-seater stadium. The board is committed to this vision, but we acknowledge that there are challenges on the path."

This announcement underscores Hearts of Oak's commitment to modernizing their facilities and creating an environment conducive to nurturing talent and fostering success.

With a clear goal in mind, the club aims to not only meet international standards but also provide fans and players with an exceptional stadium experience.

As preparations for the new season unfold, Accra Hearts of Oak remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence both on and off the pitch.

With a rich history as former African champions, the club is poised to embark on a new era of success, beginning with their upcoming campaign against Real Tamale United in Tamale.