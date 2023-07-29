4 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak, one of the prominent clubs in the Ghana Premier League, is on the verge of appointing Rene Hiddink as their Technical Director.

According to reports from Accra-based Happy FM, Hiddink is expected to arrive in Ghana over the weekend to formally assume his role as the club's technical chief.

The specific details of the contract and the exact nature of his job responsibilities are yet to be disclosed, but it has been reported that Hiddink will be accompanied by two other coaches.

Having had a successful career as a football player himself, Rene Hiddink later ventured into coaching and served as the assistant coach of the Maldives national team.

His coaching experience also spans various countries, including the Netherlands, Rwanda, Madagascar, and the Maldives.

Accra Hearts of Oak is actively working to assemble its technical team ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The club has already parted ways with assistant coach David Ocloo, who took on the role of caretaker coach after the departure of Slavko Matic.

In addition to Rene Hiddink's expected appointment as Technical Director, there are rumors linking former Legon Cities and Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, to join Hearts of Oak as a goalkeeper's trainer.

Currently serving as the Ghana U-20 goalkeeper's trainer, Dauda's potential addition could further strengthen the club's coaching staff.

After a disappointing performance last season, finishing 12th in the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak is keen on rebuilding the team and making significant improvements to compete at the highest level in the upcoming campaign.

The appointment of Rene Hiddink and the potential addition of Fatau Dauda signal the club's determination to revitalize its footballing fortunes.