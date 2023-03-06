2 hours ago

Accra Lions grabbed a vital away win against Tamale City at Aliu Mahama stadium Sunday. Ibrahim Tanko’s side went into the game fresh from a 2-1 win over Karela United at CAM Park on Wednesday and snatched the three points through a Dominic Amponsah strike in extra time – his second goal on the road in five days.

Abdul Fatawu scored the winner for Medeama SC in their 1-0 win against Berekum Chelsea at Akoon Park.

In Accra, Legon Cities gave away a second half lead to draw 1-1 with Real Tamale United at the El Wak stadium. Samuel Armah scored in the 65th minute to give Legon Cities the lead but Issah Kuka was on hand to nod home an equalizer in the 83rd minute as the two teams shared the spoils.

Nsoatreman FC won the battle of the new boys at Nana Konamansah Parkwhere the home side beat Kotoku Royals 2-1 to move two places above the relation zone. Samuel Ofori scored a first half penalty in the 32nd minute but Collins Kudjoe netted in the 41st minute to level matters for Royals. Back from recess, both sides endured a difficult spell until Kwame Nana drilled home the winner in the 97th minute. Nsoatreman FC now have 24 points and lie in the 14th place while Kotoku Royals remain at the bottom with 14 points.