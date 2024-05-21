2 hours ago

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed his frustration following his team's narrow 1-0 defeat to Nations FC, attributing the loss to intimidation rather than being outplayed.

The match, held at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, saw Barimah Baah score the decisive goal in the 41st minute.

Despite the close contest and both teams showcasing impressive football, Tanko felt the result was unjust due to external pressures.

He acknowledged Nations FC's victory but maintained that the defeat stemmed from the intimidation his team faced.

"The performance was good but the intimidation was too much. I don't want to say anything for now to get punished so I congratulate Nations," Tanko remarked.

"No, they weren't the better side. We played our normal game especially the opening five minutes but like I said, we lose and we are going to concentrate on the next game."

Despite the setback, Accra Lions remain in third place with 44 points and are gearing up to host Bechem United in their next fixture.