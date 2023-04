1 hour ago

Dominic Amponsah of Accra Lions has been adjudged as the NASCO player of the month for March.

The youngster who scored 4 goals and won one NASCO player of the match award toppled Andy Kumi Francis, Richard Dzikoe, Sampson Eduku and Collins Kofi Kudjoe to win the award.

Dominic will take home a brand new 42-inch NASCO Television set from our partners Electroland Ghana Limited.