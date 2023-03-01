3 hours ago

Accra Lions FC left it late to beat Karela United 2-1 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park. Abass Samari scored in the 20th minute to give Accra Lions a well-deserved lead but Samuel Atta Kusi leveled matters for the home side before the break. Substitute Dominic Amponsah who came on for Seidu Bassit repaid the coach by netting the winner with two minutes remaining as Accra Lions returned to winning ways after going three games without a win.

Sampson Eduku scored yet again as Tamale City came from behind to snatch a point against Legon Cities at the El Wak stadium. Eduku netted in the 49th minute to cancel Kofi Kordzie's 37th minute opener as the two teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Finally at the Theatre of Dreams bottom placed Kotoku Royals stunned Dreams FC 3-0 to register only their 4th win of the campaign. The newly promoted side made good use of the second half opportunities as they scored through Collins Kudjoe and Andy Francis Kumi. Kudjoe opened the scoring in the 59th minute with a nice effort before Andy Francis Kumi continued with his fine form to score his fifth goal in six games for the club.

With ten minutes to end the exchanges, Collins Kudjoe got his brace to seal the win for Kotoku Royals at the Theatre of Dreams.