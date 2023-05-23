1 hour ago

German football legend Lothar Matthäus has expressed his excitement after partnering with Ghanaian top-flight side Accra Lions and witnessing their impressive victory over two-time Ghanaian champions, Aduana Stars.

Matthäus, a former player for Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, has joined the club as a new partner and is determined to contribute to their growth and success.

The announcement event was attended by esteemed individuals, including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Honourable Mustapha Ussif, the German ambassador, His Excellency Daniel Krull, and a leading member of the Ghana Football Association.

Also present at the event were Nii Samuel Adjetey Mohenu, the Chief of Abokobi, where the club is based, members of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), and other prominent figures from the domestic and international football industry.

In an interview, Matthaus made known his admiration for the Accra Lions' project and their level of professionalism. He was impressed by the talent showcased by the players during training sessions and the quality of the club's facilities. Matthäus is determined to work towards further improvement and development.

"The Accra Lions players are so professional. They’re all very talented from what I saw in training. The facilities were good and I want to ensure we improve it more. Beating Aduana Stars, the best team in Ghana this season, after a rough patch in form is the kind of mentality I like. That’s why I’m here.

The legendary midfielder praised the team's recent victory over Aduana Stars, highlighting their resilience and strong mentality. Accra Lions' ability to bounce back after a rough patch in form and defeat one of the top teams in Ghana this season resonated with Matthäus, reinforcing his belief in the club's potential.

With Matthäus now involved, Accra Lions aims to leverage his expertise and experience to propel the team to new heights.

The partnership between the German legend and the Ghanaian club is an exciting development that promises growth and success for Accra Lions in the future.