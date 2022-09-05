2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Lions Football Club has announced the capture of young defender Kelvin Amanyo ahead of the new season.

They gained promotion in the 2021/2022 season and managed to stay in the Ghana Premier League and would want to better their performance this term.

The club announced the signing teenage fullback Kelvin Amanyo from Heritage Sporting club.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of the 17-year-old right-back Kelvin Amanyo. The physically strong and versatile youngster joins us from Dzodze Heritage Sporting Club. Welcome to Accra Lions, Kelvin,” an official announcement from Accra Lions has said today.