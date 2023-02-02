1 hour ago

Accra Lions continued their fine form in the betPawa Premier League as they put up a scintillating display against Accra Great Olympics on Thursday.

The ever-improving side dispatched Great Olympics 3-0 at the Accra Sports stadium to move joint second in the League. Midfielder Abass Samari and Jacob Mensah – brace got on target as they moved level points Bechem United although the Hunters have a superior goal difference.

Great Olympics dominated play from the blast of the whistle but failed to break through the backline of the home.

Accra Lions broke the deadlock through Abbas Samari Salifu in the 27th minute. The midfielder won the ball and went into a one-two with Baba Apiiga before blasted the ball into the back of the net.

Jacob Mensah soared above the defenders of Great Olympics to head home a Remember Boateng corner in the 42nd minute as Accra Lions went into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

The excellence of Accra Lions resulted in the third goal – Jacob Mensah drilled home from a goalkeeping error.

Accra lions were reduced to ten men – fifteen minutes from time as Jacob Mensah was sent off for a second yellow card.

That notwithstanding, Accra Lions held on to win the game 3-0 – their eighth win of the season.