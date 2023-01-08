4 hours ago

Accra Lions put their poor form behind them as they mauled Legon Cities 3-1 in their match week 11 clash at the Red Bull Arena Sogakope on Saturday.

The home side began the game on the front foot as they asked Legon Cities all the questions in the opening exchanges.

Charles Meider had the first opportunity to score for the Royals but fluffed his lines as the chance went begging.

Accra Lions were playing all the football but what was lacking was the cutting edge to get the goals.

There was nothing to separate both sides as the first half ended in a goalless drawn game but there were a lot of goals in the second half.

Lions broke the deadlock of the game in the 77th minute as Evans Ampofo scored from about 25 yards with a sublime volley.

Solomon Oppong grabbed the second for Accra Lions eight minutes after the first goal with a fierce shot.

Oppong who scored the second goal turned the provider for Abdul Majeed Maswud in the 90th minute as they completed the demolition.

Legon Cities grabbed what was a consolation goal through Samuel Armah in the 6th minute of added time after the 90 minutes to make it 3-1.

Accra Lions after the win are 3rd on the log, tied up with second-place Hearts of Oak on 19 points each and will travel to Tamale to face Tamale City in their next game.