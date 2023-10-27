9 hours ago

Accra Lions brought their losing streak to a halt on Friday as they played out a thrilling 1-1 draw against Tano Bofoakwa at the Sunyani Coronation Park in their Match Day 7 encounter.

The home team, who remained undefeated in the current campaign, started the game with a bang, netting an early goal just one minute after kickoff.

Najib Fuseini showcased his skills with a splendid volley, capitalizing on a precise javelin throw from Bright.

Accra Lions, however, quickly regained their composure and began to assert control over the game, dominating possession. Yet, they found it challenging to break through the resolute defense of their opponents.

The hosts regrouped impressively and came close to doubling their lead in the 33rd minute, but this time, Najib's attempt was expertly handled by goalkeeper Daniel Afful.

In the second half, the home team returned with renewed vigor and nearly scored another early goal.

Skipper Saaka Dauda delivered a clever flick from a long pass into the path of Isaac Baffoe in the box, but Baffoe's effort narrowly missed the target.

The visitors remained persistent, launching attacks from various angles in their quest for an equalizer. Evans Osei came close, but his long-range shot sailed wide of the crossbar.

In the 69th minute, Accra Lions executed a beautiful build-up that led to Daniel Awuni calmly finding the back of the net, leveling the score.

Bofoakwa Tano had a promising free-kick opportunity with thirteen minutes remaining, but Saaka Dauda's delivery was skillfully cleared to a corner.

Accra Lions came agonizingly close to scoring in the 85th minute after Bofoakwa's goalkeeper mishandled a long throw-in, resulting in Yahaya Mohammed's header being cleared off the line. It was a tense moment.

Despite several subsequent opportunities for both teams, no further goals were scored, and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

Bofoakwa Tano failed to secure a victory at home for the second consecutive time, while Accra Lions finally ended their recent string of losses.