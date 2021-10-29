1 hour ago

Premier League debutant Accra Lions FC roar back to clinch a draw with Elmina Sharks FC in their opening fixture of the 2021-22 campaign on Friday night.

Beginning their first ever Premier League participation in their six years of existence, it was the Lions who needed to chase the Sharks for 1-1 draw game in blunders commited by either goalkeepers.

Rauf Salifu had to pounce on a goalkeeping blunder to cancel Micheal Sarpong lead.

He scored 7 minutes from full-time to earn their very first point in the premiership at the Accra Sports Stadium.

German trainer Andreas Rainer Kraft handed debut starts to Rich Sackey and Abass Samari Salifu who was subbed off in the 24th minute after picking up an injury.

Top marksman Rauf Salifu was also given a starting place alongside Oliver Amedor, Frederick Asante and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu.

Highly-rated Frederick Akatuk came on in the second half to make his first bow for the home side.

On the other hand Nii Odartey Lamptey named new signings Emmanuel Adjetey, Michelle Sarpong, Dominic Eshun, Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw and Enock Agblenyo in his starting lineup.

Joseph Essam was preferred in the Sharks' posts Lord Bawa Martey whereas experienced midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei also started.

The first half was very entertaining but it failed to produce a goal since both teams couldn't utilise the scoring chances that came their way.

Lions goalkeeper Appiah Kubi was forced to produce two spectacular saves to deny the visitors the opening goal before the break.

Sharks got the breakthrough in the 64th minute through Sarpong.

The hosts drew level in the 82nd minute after talisman Salifu scored Lions' first ever goal in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Salifu netted 21 goals in the Division One League last season to propel Lions to earn promotion.

Sharks captain and central defender Ishmael Hammond was named man of the match after an outstanding display.