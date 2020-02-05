1 hour ago

Accra Marriott Hotel will go dark for one hour on March 28th to shine a light on climate action in support of Earth Hour 2020, officials have announced.

The hotel will join millions around the world in turning off its lights at 8:30 p.m. local time to illuminate a powerful message about environmental awareness and action.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) created the annual global environmental awareness event 13 years ago to emphasize the threat of climate change.

Accra Marriott Hotel will participate by turning off exterior signage lighting; dim or turn off non-essential interior lighting and use candlelight in appropriate public areas such as restaurants and bars.

The Hotel will also participate in Marriott International’s drive to raise funds for WWF and light up the Earth Hour Logo with Candles.

“Marriott International is proud to continue celebrating Earth Hour as it is a great opportunity to engage with our guests and raise awareness about environmental issues across the world,” says Denise Naguib, Global Vice President of Sustainability and Supplier Diversity.

“We have a responsibility to address environmental concerns throughout our operations and have launched a platform to do exactly that.

”Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, our sustainability and social impact platform, guides our efforts to deliver continuous positive results and affect global change, and Earth Hour is a chance for our hotels to share this important message.”