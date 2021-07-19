3 hours ago

The Accra Regional Police Command, as part of efforts to rid the metropolis of criminal activities and create the right environment for an incident-free Eid-ul-Adha celebration on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, has arrested 378 suspects in a recent operation.

The one-week operation, which begun on the 13th – 19th of July 2021, saw the arrest of 354 men and 24 women from various hideouts in Accra.

The operation was conducted out simultaneously across all divisions and districts commands, and in areas such as Sowutuom, Kwabenya, Osu, Kotobabi, Airport, Dansoman, Oyibi, Mamprobi, Abokobi Ayi Mensah, Darkuman, Cantoments, Kaneshie, Korle bu, Kokrobite, Adenta, Tesano, Legon and Nungua.

The suspects are between the ages of 19 to 57years and they are detained for screening and those found culpable will be arraigned before Court.

Items retrieved include quantities of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, sachets of liquid substances laced with narcotics, 33 motorbikes, laptops, mobile phones, knives, cutlasses, and other offensive weapons.

The Police urged the public to continue to offer them the needed support in its crime-fighting efforts by volunteering credible information.

Source: citifmonline