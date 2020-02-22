1 hour ago

The Accra Regional Police Command on Thursday impounded 71 motorbikes and nine tricycles for the riders’ disregard for road traffic regulations.

Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Effia Tenge, said the bikes were impounded in an operation by personnel from the Baatsona Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) led by Chief Superintendent Julius Kpebbeson, the Divisional Commander.

DSP Tenge said; “In view of the seeming absurdity on the Roads by recalcitrant drivers and motorcyclists coupled with their likely involvement in robbery and other crimes recorded in recent times, the Command embarked on the exercise”.

She said the operation was conducted on Wednesday, February 19, between 0600 hours and 1000 hours, dubbed; “Operation Absolute Sanity”.

DSP Tenge said various motorists were arrested for varying road traffic offences and other suspected crimes.

The exercise, she said would continue unabated to bring sanity on the roads, adding that after further investigations, those found culpable would be arraigned.

Source: myjoyonline