3 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council are locked up in a meeting with the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs over the ban on drumming and noise-making.

This comes after some five churches were summoned by the Ga Traditional Council on Sunday for violating the ban on the use of musical instruments during church service.

The one-month ban forms part of activities marking the annual Homowo celebrations by the Ga people.

Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, Henry Quartey while addressing the gathering indicated that the meeting is to ensure peace and coexistence between faith-based groups and the traditional authorities.

“We are putting on record that we have not come to argue, debate or change the traditions, the cultures and the values of the Ga Traditional Council and the Ga Dangbe Traditional Council. Rather, we have come to pay a courtesy call on the Regional House of Chiefs and you will also notice that we have not had these noble guests in so many years but today. By the grace of God, Ghana is witnessing something unique, the clergy represented by all the faith-based groups are represented here, so we can work today together for a very peaceful environment.

“The clergy are not enemies of the traditional council. That is why REGSEC has led them here so that they can formally pay homage to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, so we can see how to work together for us to have a win-win situation in the Greater Accra Region.”

Source: citifmonline