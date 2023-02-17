49 minutes ago

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has declared a land within the Borteyman and Adjiringanor enclave as a security zone effective February 16, 2023.

The move by REGSEC is to prevent imminent clashes between two feuding factions.

Security personnel will be deployed to the area to ensure peace and calm. The decision was borne out of an emergency meeting held on February 16, 2023, by the REGSEC.

The protracted land guard activities in the area have been threatening the peace in the town.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, announced this during a press conference in Accra on February 16, 2023.

“The Regional Security Council has picked up intelligence on the likelihood of imminent clashes between two (2) feuding factions in Borteyman enclave, particularly Top Kings Limited and Empire Builders.

“The entire area under dispute has been declared a security zone. Effective today, Thursday, 16th February 2023, REGSEC has taken over security of the area. REGSEC would deploy security personnel to the area to ensure peace and calm,” the Regional Minister said when he addressed the press.

The two factions, Top kings and Empire builders have been engaging in a protracted land dispute over ownership since 1999. The matter has been before the Court over a period of 22 years from the High Court to the Court of Appeal through to the Supreme Court.

Source: citifmonline