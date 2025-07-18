1 hour ago

A growing inter-city partnership between Accra, Ghana, and Savannah, Georgia (USA) is already delivering tangible outcomes, with plans underway for Accra to acquire electric Metro Mass Transit buses through a deal brokered by Savannah-based investors in collaboration with Hyundai.

The announcement was made during a courtesy visit by Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson II to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), as part of his official tour of Ghana.

“This is just one of the many outcomes from our ongoing collaboration,” said Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey. “Electric buses will not only reduce transport costs and carbon emissions but also attract more passengers due to their modern appeal. The resulting increase in demand will create jobs and stimulate local economic growth.”

Mayor Allotey applauded the partnership for moving from ceremonial gestures to practical development initiatives.

Mayor Johnson, who led a high-level delegation including Dwayne Stevens (former chair of the Metropolitan Planning Commission), Marty Johnson (deputy assistant to the mayor), and Dr. Joseph Silver Sr. (president of Silver and Associates), visited Cape Coast and Kumasi, concluding their tour in Accra—an experience Johnson described as “saving the best for last.”

Expressing admiration for his Accra counterpart, Mayor Johnson praised the hospitality he received and the visionary leadership he observed.

“The reception has been absolutely amazing,” he said. “I’m glad I finally met this dynamic and inspiring mayor, who has such bold plans for the people of Accra. He dreams big, and that’s how progress happens.”

In February 2024, Savannah and Accra formalized their relationship through a virtual signing ceremony, marking Savannah’s first official international partnership with an African city. The agreement focuses on key areas such as education, culture, urban planning, and tourism.

“We share a common history and lineage,” Mayor Johnson noted. “And with that shared heritage comes a responsibility—to move forward together.”

Mayor Johnson, who recently made history by winning all 53 voting precincts in Savannah’s local elections, said he envisions a long-term and meaningful relationship between the two cities.

“This partnership will continue to deliver real benefits to the people of both Accra and Savannah—for generations to come,” he affirmed.