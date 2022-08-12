3 hours ago

An amount of GH¢10 million has been paid as additional compensation to some people whose buildings and structures were demolished to make way for phase one of the Accra-Tema Beach Road Expansion Project.

The total amount of compensation paid since the beginning of the project stands at GH¢13.6 million, as GH¢3.6 million had earlier been paid to some property owners along the stretch.

This has enabled work to progress steadily, with about 55 per cent of work having been done on phase one of the project.

Initially, the project was expected to be completed by December this year, but that has been rescheduled to April 2023.

Payments

The payments, which were made in three tranches, saw 36 individuals receiving amounts ranging from GH¢4,160 to GH¢429,100 in the first two tranches, while the last tranche of payment saw two beneficiaries whose fuel stations were affected receiving GH¢8,016,470 and GH¢1,952,170.

The first tranche of GH¢2,352,100 was paid to 16 property owners, while the second tranche, which amounted to GH¢1,307,280, was paid to 20 property owners.

Work in progress

Ongoing works include the construction of two bridges and other auxiliary works at the A-Life Junction at Teshie and across the Kpeshie Lagoon at La.

When this reporter toured the stretch of the road, it was observed that the single carriageway is taking shape as a dual carriageway.

While there had been some traffic diversions along the stretch to help contractors finish work on the bridge at the A-Life Junction, the Tema-bound side of the bridge had been opened to traffic as of last Wednesday.

Why the rescheduling?

Tracy Tao, the Administrator of the construction firm handling phase one of the project, China Ganzu International Corporation for Economic and Technical Cooperation (CGICETC), explained that the delay had come about as a result of some difficulties associated with the relocation of utility lines and the demolition of structures within the construction path.

She said the project had to contend with the relocation of some electricity and water lines, as well as the removal of some underground fuel tanks along the stretch.

Ms Tao said the construction firm was working day and night in order to meet the rescheduled timeline.

"We are working at night as well to ensure that the project is completed by February 2023, ahead of the new April 2023 deadline," she said.

Scope of work

The first phase of work on the 16-kilometre project, which starts from the Independence Arch at the Black Star Square in Accra through Osu, La and Teshie to Nungua, is being undertaken by the CGICETC.

The second phase, a 10.6-kilometre stretch which starts from Nungua to Tema Community Three, is being handled by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Company Limited (CRMBEGCL).

The scope of work includes a two-way, four-lane urban road, traffic signal systems and related auxiliary works, as well as the construction of a three-tier interchange at Nungua Barrier.

Background

In August 2020, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cut the sod for the start of the 26.6-km road expansion project.

The project, which is estimated at $100 million, when completed, will serve as a major alternative route to the Accra-Tema Motorway.