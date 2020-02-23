11 minutes ago

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GCT) and the Financial Inclusion Forum Africa (FIF Africa), have announced a partnership to organize the Mobile Technology for Development Conference (MT4D) 2020 to be held in Accra at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on 10th and 11th of March 2020.

The MT4D Conference will provide a platform for stakeholders within the financial, technology and development sector in Ghana to deliberate, exhibit solutions and take stock of innovations within the digital financial ecosystem.

Under the theme of “Leveraging mobile technology to drive financial inclusion”, the MT4D Conference will be officially launched by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and has committed partners such as the Bank of Ghana, World Bank, Ghana Interbank Payments Settlements and Systems, Ghana Technology Chamber and the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA).

“It is exciting to see MT4D taking off as a leading event within the country,” said Dr. Ken Ashigbey, CEO, GCT. “Digital financial service providers are leveraging data and innovative financial technologies to drive consumer satisfaction, and we need to work together to consolidate Ghana’s growth.”

MT4D will target policymakers, regulators, banks, payment system providers, electronic money issuers, development partners and more, with the objective of unpacking Ghana’s own issues relating to advancing financial inclusion and the role of each of these stakeholders in achieving that long-­‐term goal.

Dr. William Derban, Chair of FIF Africa, said, “Mobile technology has revolutionized the way people access and use financial services across Africa. This event offers an opportunity for stakeholders to share ideas on how we can leverage on new technologies to go beyond access and usage to wealth creation and growth.”

Interested participants are invited to visit the website below to register and reserve a seat at the conference.

Further updates about the MT4D Conference are on our website and can be found at www.mt4d.org