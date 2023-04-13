1 hour ago

Ghana will host the 2023 World Book Capital, aimed at promoting the culture of reading in Ghanaian schools.

This makes Accra the fourth city in Africa to receive this title since 2001, making the vibrant city part of the prestigious World Book Capital Cities Network.

To commemorate the year-long celebration, an opening ceremony will be held on April 24, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre where the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will host a wide array of dignitaries both locally and internationally.

A series of activities, including marathon reading sessions, street jams, spelling bees, reading and creative writing competitions. It is under the theme: “Reading to connect minds for social transformation.”

The executive board of UNESCO, at its 215th session in Paris, France, on September 22, 2021, named Accra the World Book Capital 2023, following evaluation by the World Book Capital Advisory Committee.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the maiden launch, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the decision demonstrated the organization’s recognition of ongoing reforms in the creative arts industry in Ghana and the rest of Africa.

The Minister said the concept of the World Book Capital by UNESCO acknowledged the power of books and reading as cornerstones to a more inclusive, equitable, peaceful, and sustainable society.

He said the country, believing in this vision, also recognizes the need to address barriers to equity and inclusivity in all aspects of societal life.

According to him, government has put in place interventions, including, making secondary education free, providing more schools and STEM Centers, developing adapted curricula at all levels, and improving the quality of teachers to improve learning outcomes.

Dr. Adutwum said the Government had sought to implement sustainable solutions, including the use of digital technologies to improve access, equity, and inclusiveness.

He stated that the Accra World Book Capital presented a clear opportunity for stakeholders and development partners to deepen their collective actions towards making meaningful progress on the targets of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Education Minister urged everyone to cultivate the habit of reading to improve upon literacy in the country.

“Books transform the minds, and the mind transforms society.”

Research revealed that in 2015, 87 percent of Ghanaian children in Primary 2 could not read.

The trend had increased to 38 percent as a result of government interventions, especially the National Standard Test.

He disclosed that 62% of primary school pupils in Ghana cannot read hence, the need to take advantage of the initiative.

According to him, in the area of culture, through the national cultural festival, the country had made strides in literacy development through drama, poetry recitals, drum language, dance, and choral music.

That, he said, was key to the goals of Accra World Book Capital and presented opportunities for students to use diverse representations for effective communications.

Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Tawiah Sackey, emphasized that the event would ignite the spirit of reading and positively impact Ghanaian society to achieve the national goal of Ghana becoming a learning nation.

She expressed excitement that her jurisdiction is hosting the World Book Capital.

The Representative of UNESCO to Ghana, Abdul Rahman Diallo, indicated that, to achieve the shared objectives, there is a need for collective thinking and collaborative working among stakeholders in education and culture spaces.

Source: citifmonline