1 hour ago

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has committed to transforming Accra into a cleaner and better-lit city by the end of December 2025.

Speaking at the launch of a GH¢2 billion decentralisation fund, Mr. Ibrahim issued a directive to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Greater Accra Region to prioritise sanitation and street lighting in the coming three months.

He described the current state of the capital as unacceptable, citing a recent nighttime inspection tour that revealed widespread darkness and unclean streets.

“We went from Sakumono to Kasoa, then from there to Kaneshie. From Kaneshie, we moved on to Circle, and from there we moved on to the police headquarters. The only place where street lights were working was the Jubilee House and the police headquarters. In the night, the streets are dark, and in the day, the streets are dirty,” he lamented.

He announced that a new strategy is now in place to address both issues urgently.

“We have strategised on how best we can make the streets clean within these three months, and the streets must be brighter within the same period. Accountability is not going to be a choice. It is going to be mandatory and compulsory,” the Minister stressed.

The decentralisation fund, he added, is a key resource to support these efforts across local governments in the region.