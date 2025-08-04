1 hour ago

Private legal practitioner Ace Anan Ankomah has renewed legal steps to enforce a GH¢2.95 million defamation judgment against outspoken Ghanaian-American social media commentator Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, more than five years after the High Court awarded the damages.

The move comes after Kevin Taylor, who had stayed out of Ghana’s jurisdiction since the ruling, was recently spotted in the country.

His reappearance triggered a swift legal response from Ace Ankomah, who secured an Order for Substituted Service from the High Court to formally serve the outspoken broadcaster with the judgment and accompanying penal notice via a half-page notice published in the Daily Graphic on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Allegations, Lawsuit and Judgment

The legal dispute stems from videos produced in 2019 under Taylor’s social media series “With All Due Respect,” distributed by his US-based firm, Loud Silence Media. In one such episode, Kevin Taylor alleged that Ankomah, alongside top government officials of the then-ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), was complicit in a scheme to discredit embattled Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah (popularly known as NAM1), in collaboration with a Dubai-based minerals company.

nkomah, a senior partner at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah, filed a defamation suit in response, claiming the accusations were not only false but had severely damaged his professional reputation.

He stated in court documents that the videos subjected him to “hatred, ridicule, obloquy, discredit, contempt, vilification, reproach, great distress, and emotional trauma.”

Kevin Taylor neither appeared in court nor offered a defense during proceedings.

On February 24, 2020, the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Kweku T. Ackaah-Boafo, delivered a default judgment in Ankomah’s favour.

The court awarded a total of GH¢2.95 million in damages, broken down as follows:

GH¢2 million in General Damages,

GH¢500,000 in Aggravated Damages,

GH¢400,000 in Exemplary Damages,

alongside an additional GH¢50,000 in legal costs.

In addition, the court imposed a perpetual injunction barring further defamatory publications by Taylor and his media company.

The judge also directed Taylor to issue a public apology within 14 days and to remove all offending content within the same period.

Court Blasts Taylor’s Conduct

In the judgment, Justice Ackaah-Boafo described Taylor’s behavior as “cavalier,” condemning his refusal to respond to the lawsuit despite his public bravado and provocations.

The judge noted that Taylor “did not have the cojones to respond” after being legally challenged.

The court further held that although Taylor resides in the United States, it had jurisdiction over the matter.

The defamatory content, according to the judge, was widely circulated in Ghana and downloaded by local audiences, causing reputational harm to a Ghanaian citizen whose professional and personal life is rooted in the country.

Fresh Efforts to Enforce Ruling

With Taylor’s recent return to Ghana, Ankomah is now seeking to enforce the judgment in full.

On July 30, 2025, his legal team—led by Thaddeus Sory and Marie-Nicole Poku—filed an ex-parte motion for substituted service, citing Taylor’s prolonged absence from court and failure to acknowledge or contest the case.

The High Court granted the request, and the substituted service was executed through a formal notice in Daily Graphic.

This development now opens the door for Ankomah to pursue full enforcement through the legal system, including potential asset seizure, garnishment, or further legal sanctions, should Taylor continue to ignore the ruling.