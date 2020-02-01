47 minutes ago

Nigeria-based Africa Arbitration (AA) has named renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah, as its personality for the month of February 2020.

The AA is designed to project the arbitration industry and jurisprudence in Africa. It has been created to showcase some of the intelligent and experienced arbitration practitioners that Africa has to offer to the international arbitration community.

AA is run under the guidance of an Advisory Council made up of senior international arbitration practitioners and academics drawn from across Africa, America, Europe and the Middle East, all of whom are widely recognized for their extensive experiences advising and representing on disputes in Africa.

AA features the Africa Arbitration Blog (AAB), which provides a wide-reaching platform for brilliant arbitration practitioners to project their thoughts on arbitration issues to the international arbitration community.

In a publication on the organisation's website, Mr Ankomah talks about himself, selected publications to his name, the attitude of the courts in Ghana towards arbitration as well as his thoughts on how arbitration can be enhanced on the African continent.

Mr Ankomah, who was called to the Bar in 1992, currently works at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah as Managing Partner.

Click here for the full publication.