4 hours ago

Ace Power Promotions in collaboration with Street Wise Promotions have organized a press conference at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Conference centre to announce their next event dubbed ‘WAR ZONE’which will feature Ghana based Nigeria Super featherweight boxer Wahab Oluwasuen against a tough South African on July 10,2021.

According to Mr. Samir Captan, WBO Africa Representative there would be the 10 rounds WBO Africa Super Featherweight Title bout between Joshua Oluwaseun (ID# 694389) and Anthony Moloisane (ID# 736940) as the main attraction.

Mr. Isaac Amoako of Ace Power announced that Robert Quaye (ID# 662334) will face Richard Amenfu (ID# 5872260 in a 10 rounds Super Lightweight Contest.

Daniel Aduku (ID# 379898) will meet Benjamin Ankrah (ID# 065470) in another 10 rounds Super Welterweight Contest.

Holy Dorgbetor (ID# 889887) will take on Mustapha Appiah (ID# 155991) over 10 rounds in a Featherweight Contest.

Mohammed Fuseini (ID# 907817) will take on TBA (ID#)12 for the National Super Flyweight Title Contest.

Ahmed Abdula (ID# 984096) will square up with David Okine (ID# 579344) over 6 rounds in a Light Heavyweight Contest.

Dodzi Kemeh (ID# 569267) will fight Naimou Aziz Samson (ID# 871397) over 8 rounds in a Super Welterweight Contest.

Abraham Afful (ID# 549518) takes on TBA/ (ID#) in an 8 rounds Super Welterweight Contest.

Emmanuel Baidoo (Debut) will also meet Moses Lartey (ID# 640924) in another 8 rounds Super Welterweight Contest.

Samuel Martei Laryea will have his debut against Billy Quaye (ID# 545408) over 8 rounds in a Super Bantamweight Contest.

By Sammy Heywood Okine