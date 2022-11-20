2 hours ago

Sefwi All-stars once again failed to win at home against Future Stars in a close contest on Matchday 8 of the Access Bank Division One League.

The away team took the lead inside 11 minutes through Abdul Rawuf Abubakari and managed to keep the lead until the first half with both sided creating chances but failing to bury them. Juniour Yeboah equalized in the 50th minute to get a point for the home team.

Soccer Intellectuals handed WAFA SC a bitter pill to swallow as they annihilated them 3-0 at home. Derrick Otabil was on the score sheet in the 13th minute with Ebebenzer Offei getting the second and Joseph Afful completing the rout for the home side inside 68 minutes. The most valuable player was given to Daniel Afedzie of Soccer Intellectuals.

League leaders Nations FC picked yet another three points and maintained their spot at the top of the Zone two table. In a game against regional rivals Asekem FC, Joseph Mensah got the opener for the home team in the 25th minute before Richard Kwaku Denzell got the equalizer on the 43rd minute to bring the first half to a close.

Nations FC doubled their lead on the 50th minute through Asamoah Boateng Afriyie before former Eleven Wonders attacker Emmanuel Boahen added the third in the 69th minute to give them a 3-1 win at home.

