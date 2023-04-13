1 hour ago

Ghana’s Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey and Julius Ben Emunah have been appointed by CAF to work in different capacities in the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup match between Asec Mimosas (Côte D'Ivoire) and US Monastirienne (Tunisia).

Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey who is the Assistant I for the match will work with Samuel Uwikunda from Rwanda - Centre Referee, Dieudonne Mutuyimana – Assistant II - Rwanda and Lamin Jammeh - Fourth Official – Gambia.

Ghana’s Julius Ben Emunah who is the Club Licensing Manager and Secretary to the Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association has been appointed as Security Officer for the match.

The Confederation Cup tie will take place at Stade de la Paix de Bouaké on Sunday, April 30, 2023 16H00