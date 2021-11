15 minutes ago

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament in Hungary, István Jakab, has underscored the need for Hungary and Ghana to work closely to ensure that more compost and recycling plants are built to help in achieving the government’s vision of a clean Ghana.

According to him, Hungary’s relationship with Ghana dates back to some sixty years (60) ago, adding that when the two countries form more partnerships they will bring about transfer of technology, knowledge and expertise in the waste management sector.

The deputy Speaker of Hungary’s Parliament made the observation when he visited the Kumasi waste water treatment plant in the Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region on Monday, November 22, 2021.

He was conducted around the facility by the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and some of his top management members.



The Kumasi waste water treatment plant is a collaboration between the (JGC) and its Hungarian partners and the government of Ghana.

István Jakab, who is officially visiting Ghana for the first time gave the assurance that the Hungarian government will not only support the government of Ghana but private businesses as well.

According to him, the Hungarian government will continue to support Ghana’s education sector, stating that already about 100 Ghanaian students have been offered scholarships by Hungary.

The Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Tamás Endre Fehér, who was also part of the Hungary delegation to Kumasi, commended JGC for the project, and wished JGC more successes in all its business endeavours

For his part, the Executive Chairman of JGC, Mr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, was happy about the long relationship between Ghana and Hungary

He said the relationship between the two countries spans over a period of sixty-one (61) years.

He used the chance to commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his government’s immense support for private companies in the waste management sector.

Furthermore, he praised the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) for its collaboration with his group.

According to Dr Siaw Agyepong, the waste water treatment facility in Kumasi is in operation and has engaged about 60 workers with 95% of them from the Bosomtwe District.

“About 70 to 80 tracks come to discharge waste water daily,” he revealed.