3 hours ago

The Old Achimotans Association, alumni group of Achimota School has waded into the raging controversy brewing in the school over the admission of two Rastafarian students into the school.

The Ghana Education Service directed the School to accept the students following the public backlash that greeted the School’s decision to reject them over their dreadlocks.

But in an interesting twist, the President of the Old Achimotans Association, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey has described the decision by the Ghana Education Service as undermining the authority of the School’s governing board.

In a notice to members sighted by Citi News, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey said the Association is concerned about the breach of school governance and regulations.

The Association has in a letter to the Director-General of GES, requested for the directive to be withdrawn.

Read the full statement below:

Admission saga

Authorities of the Achimota school had on Thursday turned home the dreadlocked students, asking their parents to cut off their hair or find another school for them.

The news since caught national attention.

But after public outrage, GES says it has directed the school to admit the two first-year students in spite of their dreadlocks.

An official at the GES who pleaded anonymity told Citi News the school had been directed to admit the students.

Source: citifmonline