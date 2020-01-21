30 minutes ago

The Accra High Court has granted bail to ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo, who has been accused of aiding some alleged coup plotters.

In a ruling Tuesday morning [January 21, 2020], the court presided over by Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, admitted Dr Agordzo to a self - recognizance bail in the sum of Gh¢ 500,000, reports Graphic Online's court reporter, Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson.

Hawkson reported that the court also ordered ACP Agordzo to report to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) twice a week for three months.

After the three months, he must also report once a week to the IGP.

In addition to that, the court also ordered that he must report to the Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) under the same conditions.

As part of the bail conditions, ACP Agordzo must also submit his passport to the court registry.

The court gave the orders after it upheld a bail application by Dr Agordzo’s lawyer, Mr Martin Kpebu.

Giving reasons for granting bail, Justice Baiden held that the state failed to prove that ACP Agordzo would not appear to stand trial, would interfere with investigations or was likely to commit a crime when granted bail, Ebo Hawkson reported.

The court held that the state could not prove its contention that ACP Agordzo would interfere with witnesses.

According to the judge, the mere allegation by the state that the high ranking police officer would interfere with witnesses would not be accepted by the court.

“It is my view that no court of law may deny an individual his or her fundamental right to liberty on broad or vague allegations, the judge held.

more to follow...