2 hours ago

In its quest to help solve the unemployment situation in the country, a management consulting and human resource firm, Acreaty Ghana, has launched domestic services.

The launch of the Acreaty domestic services was aimed at training artisans in the area of cooking, driving, carpentry, gardening, and masonry.

The company will also groom domestic maids, cleaners, waiters, and nannies, who will be deployed to companies and homes for gainful employment.

The introduction of Acreaty domestic services was also meant to help career parents focus more on their jobs while the trained and groomed artisans take care of their domestic needs.

Speaking during the launch in Accra, the Managing Director of Acreaty Ghana, Elsie Appau-Klu, emphasized the importance of providing jobs to the teeming unemployed youth who are wasting their lives away by engaging in different forms of social vices.

“We think that employment should not just be about going to school and coming out to work. There are people who cannot go to school or attain the highest level of education, so we can capture these people, train them and place them to perform some skills,” Madam Elsie Appau-Klu indicated.

She added, “So at Acreaty, we think that aside from getting people to the formal space of work, which is competitive, and we are glad that we are providing that service to our clients in the employment space. We can also focus on out-of-school youth and other young persons, train them to provide technical and practical skills for small skill enterprises”.

She complained about the disservice rendered to executive homeowners by untrained artisans, hence the need to launch domestic services to bridge the gap.

“People are frustrated because when they hire domestic workers or craftsmen, they don’t deliver the expected skills that are required of them. Some don’t attach details and professionalism to the things they do. So we are into this space to train people to place them so that work is done effectively and efficiently,” she stated.

Acreaty Ghana is a subsidiary of Acreaty International, a multinational firm with a presence in several countries, including India, the Philippines, The United Arab Emirates (UAE), America, Europe, and other African markets.

It counsels clients on human capital development, organisational structure, executive recruitment and payroll management, among others.

Acreaty Ghana already has access to hundreds and thousands of trained people in its network who are ready for work.

Source: citifmonline