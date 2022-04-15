2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians to act responsibly and safely as they celebrate Easter despite the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions.

He said this while delivering his Easter message to the citizenry via Facebook on Thursday.

This will be the first Easter Celebration in three years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I appeal to all of you, notwithstanding the lifting of the restrictions and the good news about infections, to continue to live responsibly and safely, so we can all play our part in building mother Ghana. Therefore, in this season, let us drive carefully on the roads and keep the nation in our prayers at all times,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President also wished Ghanaians a happy Easter and prayed for the season to bring hope, faith, prosperity, reconciliation and sacrifice to all Ghanaians.

“On behalf of my wife Rebecca, my five daughters, my five grandchildren and other members of my family and on behalf of members of government, I send best wishes to you from Jubilee House, the seat of our nation’s presidency”, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, President Akuffo-Addo assured that his government is working to revive the ailing economy, which he said was precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“In the face of the current difficulties confronting our nation, I admonish all of us to be inspired and guided by this promise of salvation. I ask, respectfully, all of you to continue to have hope for great times soon for our country.

“Government is working hard to restore our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity – a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of COVID-19, whose negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“All these difficulties, notwithstanding, I am confident that, with creativity, enterprise, hard work, perseverance, and unity, we, the Ghanaian people, shall overcome, for our future is bright,” the President assured.

Myjoyonline