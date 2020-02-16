45 minutes ago

Actress Kisa Gbekle is challenging any of her colleagues who made their money through acting only to speak out.

According to her, she does not understand why actresses do not speak about the true situation in the movie industry like veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo did recently, saying their silence only encourages others to find their way into the sector thinking it is all rosy.

“Look, producers do not pay and what Uncle Kofi said is the entire truth. The best you can get is money for fuel and even that, it is not everyone who gets it. Some of these producers such as Abdul Salam Mumuni have people they made such as Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, etc so they see him as a father figure and when he needs them, he just calls.

“With someone like that, if he calls you to act, he is giving you an opportunity and so you cannot charge. How much can you charge him? The reason is simple, if you try to be stubborn, he will only call any of his ‘daughters’ and they will act for him, that is the industry we find ourselves in.

“Most of the ladies you see with lots of followers on social media and who take photos that they are always on set, make nothing. Not even a single lady can come out and say I made it through movies, if there is anyone like that, she should look me in the face and tell me that,” she told Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, February 4.

When asked if people do not get what is due them because of branding, Kisa Gbekle said, “Whether you brand or not, there is no money. The ladies who show off are investing to look expensive because it comes with other benefits.

“Sometimes, because they look expensive, a guy approaches them thinking they are really all that so they support the ladies. Apart from that, there is nothing.”

According to Kisa, although the actresses struggle a lot, their male counterparts have it worse.

Source: Graphic Showbiz