2 hours ago

The Acting Chief Justice of Ghana, His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has called on Ghanaians to embrace Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as a practical, fair, and efficient method of settling legal disputes.

Speaking at the launch of National ADR Week in Koforidua on Monday, July 21, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie emphasized ADR's role in reducing the burden on the courts while promoting faster, more amicable resolutions.

He described it as a “win-win” system that serves the interests of all parties and helps build a justice system rooted in fairness and dialogue.

“The courtroom should not be the place where resolution of disputes begins. The courtroom should be a place where disputes end after ADR methods have been tried… Let us commit to [a] justice system where fairness, dialogue, and resolution triumph,” he said.

He further encouraged the public to take full advantage of the 138 ADR-connected courts established across the country, designed to decentralize access to justice and make dispute resolution more efficient.

The Director of the Legal Aid Commission, Fidelis Osei Duah, echoed this sentiment and cited the Eastern Region’s outstanding performance with ADR.

According to him, in 2024 alone, 1,706 civil cases were submitted to the Commission in the region, with 1,613 successfully resolved through ADR—a remarkable success rate of about 94.5%.

This, he said, is clear evidence of the effectiveness of dialogue and compromise in the justice system, reinforcing the growing importance of ADR as a valuable complement to formal legal processes in Ghana.