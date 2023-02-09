1 hour ago

Bernard Gyebi has departed his role as the acting General Manager of Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak barely four months after his appointment.

He joined the phobians after stints with Medeama SC where he served as the Business Development Manager and Special Assistant to club owner Moses Armah Parker.

The club will in the coming days officially announce that their acting General Manager has left his role.

Gyebi was in charge of the the day to day running of the affairs of the club after defacto managers Alhaji Akambi and Sowah Odotei were handed a back seat role but has left the club.

Until his arrival in Ghana, Gyebi, based in the UK and the Founder of Linked Sports Business College, Linked Sports Foundation UK/GH, Linked Business Company Ltd UK and Ghana.

He had his basic education in Ghana and completed his Undergraduate programme at Buckinghamshire New University, a bachelor in Sports Business, Sports Retailing and Merchandising, (UCFB Wembley), and is currently pursuing his master research in Education studies at Suffolk University England.

Gyebi also holds England FA Coaching qualifications, England FA Referee license, and various qualifications in Sports; Safeguarding young athletes’ qualification, England FA Welfare qualification, England FA First Aid and Emergency qualifications, Scouting and Video Analyst qualification. He also holds qualifications and experiences in the Health Industry and security, cyber and business intelligence operation, and analysis.