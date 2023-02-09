3 hours ago

Actor Fred Nuamah is seeking to contest the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary slot for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

It is currently unknown who he will be contesting against but in the 2020 elections, John Dumelo contested for the constituency seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He lost to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Like his colleague John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah is known in the film industry and has entertained many Ghanaians with his movies.

He is a film director and producer best known for his roles in the movies ‘The Game’, ‘The Prince Bride’, ‘Amakye and Dede’, ‘Heart of Men’, ‘4Play’, among others.

He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Movie Awards, an annual award show that recognises excellence in the Ghanaian film industry).

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced May 13, 2023, for both presidential and parliamentary primaries.

According to the party, parliamentary candidates will pick a form at a cost of GH¢5,000 and pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢40,000.

The cost of forms for the presidential candidates is GH¢30,000 and file same at a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢500,000.

Source: Myjoyonline.com