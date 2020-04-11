3 hours ago

"Only because as your mother, I could see the effects of it that you couldn't," explained Jada. Added grandma Adrienne Banfield Norris, who overcame substance abuse herself, "For me, it was like, with the history we have in our family, it was driving me crazy."

According to Willow, she hasn't been smoking marijuana for three months and while she still uses CBD, she has stepped away from THC entirely.

"When I stopped smoking it was a really big eye opener because there are so many people I called friends in my life who [drifted away]," she explained. "It really made me think. It's very social, for me it was. When you're young and you're with your friends, you don't think anything of it."