Ghanaian actress, Regina Adu Safowaa, in a bid to prove her innocence to fans and the general public, has rained curses on herself should some sexual allegations leveled against her are true.

The actress has been rumoured to have engaged in a sexual relationship with Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kwaku Oteng, who is married to 5 women.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng owns a chain of businesses in Ghana’s herbal medicines, broadcasting, beverages, and transport industries. He also is known as a philanthropist who funded scholarships for needy students over the years.

Taking to her Instagram page on May 17, 2020, to address the supposed rumours, the budding actress who is the face of Adonko bitters in Ghana, and some parts of Africa rained three curses on herself.

"I speak for the first time... I am the #girl on the billboards of Adonko bitters at some places of Africa and the whole of #Ghana ... If I've ever had #sex, kissed, with Dr. Kwaku Oteng (CEO & owner of Adonko bitters brand), I personally impose this curses on myself

1. I will never give birth...

2. God almighty punish my entire generation...

3. Again God punish me deeply for lying to the public all my days..." she wrote.

Her fans who are surprised at the turn of events have shown support by encouraging her to forget about the naysayers.

"I know you and I must say that you're not someone with a questionable personality. You uphold your values clearly!! You're one of the first ambassadors of Lsbg Africa and we choose you for a reason. So don't you worry! God will fight your battles for you," one Ada Iloka wrote.

Safowaah has worked with actors like Majid Michel, John Dumelo, Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson among others.

