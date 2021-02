1 hour ago

Actress and television personality, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, is heartbroken over the loss of her grandfather.

She took to social media to announce his death.

She posted photos which spotted her in lovely moments with the deceased as she pens tributes in his honour. Efia Odo and her late grandfather

In one of her posts, she indicated they met last week and was hoping to see him again.

However, she expressed regrets over what she said was a failure on her part to meet the deceased all these years.