Ghanaian actress, Beatrice Naa Abia Chinery-Crabbe, well known as Miliky MiCool, will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Zionfeliex.net has gathered that the burial and memorial service of the late veteran actress will be held at the Chinery family house located at North Kaneshie near Big traffic light in Accra.

The thanksgiving service will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Sympathizers are expected to wear black clothes as they join the family to mourn their beloved daughter.

As we reported earlier, Miliky MiCool passed on some few weeks ago after certain health complications.

She died at the age of 54 years and left behind two children.

Miliky Micool started her acting career in 1993—and has acted in many movies and TV series which include YOLO.

Check below the arrangements made towards her final funeral rites.