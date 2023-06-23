1 hour ago

Nene Tetteh Akpleh Ocansey VI, a sub-chief of Ada, and his brother, John Ocansey, are facing trial at the Ada District Court on charges of abetment of crime and stealing cassava worth GH¢1,200.00.

According to a news report filed by the New Crusading Guide newspaper on June 22, 2023, a third individual, Edem Quame Afeyedor, who allegedly purchased the stolen cassava, is also facing similar charges but failed to appear in court despite being served when the case was called.

According to Chief Inspector Robert Dokpornu, the police prosecutor presenting the case, the incident dates back to April 2022 when the complainant, Eric Teye Agbashie, visited his farm near Nene Tetteh Ocansey VI's residence in Hwakpo in the vicinity and to his dismay, Agbashie discovered that his cassava had been uprooted and replaced with new cassava sticks.

According to the report, Agbashie promptly reported the incident to the Sege District Police, who initiated an investigation and confronted Nene Ocansey VI, a chief of Ocansekopey, who in a confession to the police CID, admitted to the act and sought an amicable settlement.

The report added that he further sought the intervention of the Ada Divisional Police Commander at Kasseh, who acted as an arbitrator, and as part of the settlement, Nene Ocansey was ordered to compensate the complainant with an amount of GH¢1,500.00 for the damage caused and to refrain from entering the farm again. He expressed remorse and pleaded for forgiveness from the complainant.

However, Chief Inspector Dokpornu informed the court that on April 17, 2023, Agbashie visited his farm and discovered that John Ocansey, a 45-year-old brother of Nene Ocansey, was once again uprooting cassava from the farm. He then reported the incident to the Sege District Police, who subsequently found the cassava in the possession of Nene Ocansey.

During police questioning, Nene Ocansey admitted that his brother, John Ocansey, was responsible for harvesting the stolen cassava.

The two were instructed to appear at the police station the following day with the confiscated cassava, but they failed to comply.

Instead, the accused individuals sold the cassava to Edem Quame Afeyedor for GH¢200.00.

The report explained that the said information was revealed in their caution statements, leading to the arrest of Edem Quame Afeyedor as the third accused in the case. Unfortunately, Afeyedor failed to appear in court as scheduled.

After hearing the prosecution's case and the counsel's arguments, the presiding judge granted Nene Tetteh Akpleh Ocansey VI and John Ocansey bail to the tune of GH¢5,000 each, with two sureties each and to reappear in court on July 20, 2023, for further proceedings.