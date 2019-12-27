Premier League
August 21, 2026 NS Arsenal 7:00 pm Coventry VS August 22, 2026 NS Hull City 11:30 am Manchester United VS August 22, 2026 NS Everton 2:00 pm Crystal Palace VS August 22, 2026 NS Ipswich 2:00 pm Sunderland VS August 22, 2026 NS Nottingham Forest 2:00 pm Leeds VS August 22, 2026 NS Brentford 4:30 pm Tottenham VS August 23, 2026 NS Brighton 1:00 pm Aston Villa VS

Ada West District spends ¢260,000 of Common Fund on PWDs

By Prince Antwi December 27, 2019

The Acting Ada West District Director, Social Welfare Department, Madam Abigail Teye, has disclosed that the Assembly spent about ¢ 260,000, three per cent of the Common Fund on Persons With Disability (PWD) in 2019.

This was done as part of government’s programme to reduce poverty among persons with disability.

She told journalists that the Assembly had over 700 registered PWDs who are invited to apply for support.

“Over 54 items which are deep freezers, overlock machines, fridges, industrial sewing machines, laptops, knitting machines, barbering tools and accessories and many more have been given to equip and establish the PWDs in their various vocations,” she said

She said, they always undertook needs assessment while they await the full release of the fund since the government did not release funds on time.

“Through the quarterly field monitoring cum needs assessments by the District Disability fund Committee and Social Welfare and community Department, we get to know what they want,” she said.

Mr A. Lawer Akrofi, Ada West District Chief Executive told the PWDs that the Assembly and Government would always support them to be successful in their various pursuits.

Mr. Amuyao Narh David, former Presiding Member and Chairman for the occasion told the PWDs that, “The Assembly and the government want your life to change through empowering you to work for your own success and happiness”.

The Member of Parliament for Sege, Mr. Christian Corletey Otuteye, in his brief speech said, “The Assembly has done well in equipping the PWDs and we have to appreciate their efforts.”

myjoyonline

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
news Uncategorized

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

crime
Gunmen Attack MoMo Vendor in Broad Daylight at Walewale
news
Afenyo-Markin alleges Pwamang is lobbying to become next Chief Justice
Latest News
Defence Minister Kenneth Adjei Assured of Military Support as He Takes Office
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0