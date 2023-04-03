3 hours ago

As part of its objective to keep a clean surrounding, the Adabraka Atukpai Stool in collaboration with Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly organized a clean-up exercise on Saturday 1st April at Odawna to rid the trading centre of filth.

The Adabraka Atukpai Mantse, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng II said he was motivated by the initiatives instituted by the late chief of Adabraka and established the Clean Adabraka Campaign to “help the different commercial organisations and businesses to flourish.”

He said the campaign gained results and prompted “many individuals and businesses to come on board to support the company with cleaning tools including wheelbarrows and shovels.”

Mantse Nii Tetteh Adjabeng II vowed to ensure that Adabraka is kept clean and appealed for public support to make the campaign a success.

The Greater Accra Resilient and integrated Development (GARID) was instrumental in the exercise as it provided logistical support for the exercise.

Communications Officer at the Greater Accra Resilient and integrated Development (GARID), Philip Dornyo indicated that his outfit did not hesitate to extend support to the Adabraka sanitation project because it falls in line with GARID’s objectives. It provided the ‘Clean Adabraka Campaign’ team with tools, t-shirts an undisclosed amount of cash, etc.

Philip Dornyo added that GARID’s aim is to improve flood risk and solid waste management in the Odaw River basin of the Greater Accra region and improve access to basic infrastructure and services in the targeted communities within the Odaw River Basin.

Source: citifmonline